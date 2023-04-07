Shah Rukh Khan kisses specially-abled fan as he says 'I love you', fans say 'King for a reason'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@SRKUNIVERSE Shah Rukh Khan's fan page uploads

Shah Rukh Khan is not only the King of Bollywood but also the King of heart. The charming actor never fails to surprise fans with his humble and out-of-the-box gestures. Yet again SRK is winning the hearts of millions, a video has been doing the rounds of the actor in which he is seen planting a kiss on a specially-abled fan at the recent IPL match. The actor went on to kiss him on the forehead as the fan expressed his love for him. His sweet gesture has left many impressed on the internet.

The video is being shared online by several fan clubs. Shah Rukh is seen meeting a special fan in a wheelchair. He greets the fan with his smile as the person praises Pathaan and went on to tell him ‘thank you for coming to the match.’ He planted a sweet kiss on him. The fan tells him ‘I love you’ repeatedly. In response, Shah Rukh says I love you back to him. The actor kisses him again and says ‘bless you’. They also pose for pictures as well. Shah had met the same fan in 2018 as well.

After the video went viral on social media; fans have been lauding the actor. One of the users commented on the video, “He is not just a superstar he is one of the best man.” “He kiss him twice no other actor or actress did this,” added another one. One more said, “Srk ek hi dil kitni baar jitoge (you keep winning our hearts again and again).” Someone also added, “Man with a golden heart.” “Tears in my eyes while watching,” yet another commented.

Team Kolkata Knight Riders won the 9th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. They beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 81 runs. Shah Rukh is most likely to return to Kolkata for upcoming matches at Eden Gardens. The IPL match in Kolkata began with Royal Challengers Bangalore winning the toss. They opted to field first against KKR. Besides Shah Rukh at the stadium, in attendance was the actor's daughter Suhana Khan and her close friend, Shanaya Kapoor, the daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor. Juhi Chawla, the co-owner of the KKR team, was also present at the match.

