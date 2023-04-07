Adnan Sami's brother Junaid calls him selfish and liar; alleges him of having fake degrees

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ADNANSAMIWORLD Adnan Sami's Instagram upload

Ever since the ace singer, Adnan Sami gracefully accepted Indian citizenship, he has been around some or the other controversies. From being called a Pakistani agent to a betrayer of his own country, Sami makes some eye-frowning headlines. Now recently, other explosive allegations are doing the round on the internet made by his brother Junaid Sami. His brother has alleged that he lied about being born in England, never helped him in his career, and remained selfish throughout. Junaid also called Adnan ‘selfish’ and ‘fake’ in his alleged Facebook post which has been now deleted.

Junaid in the long post claimed that Adnan is a big-time liar who made objectionable videos of his second wife to present them in court. He even claimed that Sami has fake degrees and has even been to jail. The post read, " Time to play Imran Khan and reveal the truth about my elder brother Adnan Sami. I fear no one but God. I dislike doing this but the truth must come out. I saw much 1st hand and I challenge Adnan Sami to refute one word I say here! He cant! I don’t lie, unlike him.”

Image Source : FILE IMAGEJunaid's Facebook post

Talking about Sami’s birthplace he wrote, “Adnan Sami was born on 15 August 1969 in a Rawal Pindi hospital. I was born in the same hospital in 1973. So him stating he was born in England or any other place are all lies.” Junaid went on to claim Adnan Sami’s professional certificates are also blatant lies and fake. “He failed his O levels in England and got the degrees made from Lahore. He did his A levels privately in Abu Dhabi.”

Junaid made some gruesome allegations and exposed Adnan Sami’s feud with his second wife and claimed Sami made p*rn Dvds. He wrote, “This point makes me sick. I wouldn’t do it to my girlfriend even! Adnan Sami made a p*rn dvd of his 2nd wife Sabah Galadaeri around 2007 or 2008. Ok…Kinky stuff can happen between a husband and wife…BUT KEEP IT TO YOURSELF! Adnan Sami gave it in court – for all India to see – lying he didn’t make it and Sabah’s lover made it! All lies! Sabah fainted in court I was told.”

Sami's brother even blamed him for his career failure, He wrote, “Adnan Sami could have helped me musically big time! He knows I have talent too and can sing. Many have said to me I have a slightly better voice than him even! The edge! But he never cared and remained selfish as he is. Never launched me in India! He is a shady character. Did he fear I may have overtaken him career-wise? Don’t rule it out! Now I sit at home doing nothing! Adnan Sami is the main reason for it.”

Junaid also slammed Adnan for accepting Indian citizenship because he gets paid well there. The long list of allegations claimed by Junaid attracted the attention of netizens who even came forward to pacify the situation and slammed him for bringing up family matters on social media platforms. Though the post is taken down now, the damage has been done.

