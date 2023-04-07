Nysa Devgan's Rajasthan trip with Orhan Awatramani and friends | Photos

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@NYASA_DEVGAN_ Nysa Devgan's Instagram uploads

Bollywood's start kid, Nysa Devgan is having a gala time with her buddy Orhan Awatramani and friends in Rajasthan. Photos of the friends spending time at the Suryagarh, Jaisalmer were shared on Instagram by Orhan. It seems after spending time with her mother, actor Kajol last week at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC), Nysa Devgan is unwinding with some quality time with friends.

Orhan aka Orry, posted the photos with the caption, "Careful who you make memories with. Those things can last a lifetime @suryagarh #suryagarhjaisalmer." The series of photos will definitely make you envious of a trip with friends. In the first picture, Nysa leans on Orry with closed eyes and a smile. The friends took a camel ride across the Rajasthani desert. Several other pics show Orry posing at the Surygarh hotel. In the last few pics, the friends enjoy a candlelight meal outdoors. Orry is wearing a blue printed kurta while Nysa was wearing a red printed dress.

The star kid is often spotted partying with her friends and at Bollywood get-togethers. From her rumoured boyfriends to her fashion statements and her videos at parties, Nysa always manages to turn heads. Nysa is the eldest daughter of Ajay and Kajol. She also has a brother named Yug Devgan. She is currently pursuing her higher education in Switzerland after wrapping up school at Singapore's Glion Institute of Higher Education.

While Nysa has not yet decided whether she wants to join the industry in future or not, earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Ajay Devgn revealed Nysa has no plans to venture into Bollywood. He said, "I don't know if she wants to come into this line. To this moment she has shown disinterest. Anything can change anytime with children. She is abroad. She is studying right now." For the unversed, Nysa is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.

Also Read: Raveena Tandon's daughter Raha pens heart-melting note for her mom's Padma Shri win

Also Read: Amid death threats, Salman Khan imports most expensive SUV with bulletproof glass

Latest Entertainment News