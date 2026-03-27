Aakhri Sawal: Teaser of Sanjay Dutt’s film to release on this date; actor shares update on Ram Navami

New Delhi:

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who was recently seen as SP Chaudhary Aslam in Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, is all set to feature in his next project Aakhri Sawal, which he announced on Thursday, March 26, 2026.

On the ocassion of Ram Navami, Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram handle to reveal the teaser release date and time of his upcoming film of Aakhri Sawal. The film is directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt, with Puneet Nanda and Dr Deepak Singh as co-producers.

Sanjay Dutt announces Aakhri Sawal teaser release date and time

As per the offiical announcment, the Aakhri Sawal teaser will be unveiled on April 2, 2026 at 11:11 AM, coinciding with Hanuman Ji Janmotsav. In his announcement poster, the note read, "HAPPY RAM NAVAMI After the love and appreciation we received for our first look poster, we have chosen the sacred occasion of Hanuman ji Janmotsav to unveil our first teaser as a mark of devotion and to seek the divine blessings of the revered Chiranjeevi - the eternal (Hanuman ji). THE TEASER OF AAKHRI SAWAL WILL BE UNVEILED ON 2ND APRIL AT 11:11 AM NIKHIL NANDA MOTION PICTURES (sic)."

For the caption, he wrote, "This #RamNavami, the wait begins…#AakhriSawalTeaser drops on Hanuman ji Janmotsav | 2nd April, 11:11 AM. Get ready to know the answer on 15th May only in cinemas (sic)."

First poster of Sanjay Dutt's Aakhri Sawal

The Aakhri Sawal poster features a big question mark, which is layered with burnt textures and old newspaper clippings, giving it a sense of history. Inside, people wave red flags, perhaps protests, certainly anger hinting at tensions simmering for a long time.

It has Sanjay Dutt's profile face in the middle with his expression suggesting he either knows more than he lets on or is seeking answers himself. The tagline, "The question India never stopped asking."

Aakhri Sawal release date

Notably, the film Aakhri Sawal will hit the silver screens on May 15, 2026. As mentioned on the film's poster, the cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra. However, the plot of the film has not been revealed yet.

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