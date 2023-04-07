Raveena Tandon's daughter Raha pens heart-melting note for her mom's Padma Shri win

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@RASHATHADANI Raha's Instagram uploads

The 90s queen of Bollywood, Raveena Tandon was recently honoured with the prestigious award of Padma Shri by the President of India Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on April 5. She was awarded India’s one of highest civilian awards for her contribution to Indian Cinema. Now her daughter Rasha Thadani has penned a note for her mom to express how proud she is of her mother and how she inspires her to move ahead in life. She shared the note along with two pictures of her posing with Raveena, who is seen holding her award with pride.

Rasha wrote, “The Padma Shree award, one of the most prestigious awards of the republic of India. What a year this has been for you. You keep saying it’s Nana’s doing, that he’s helping you achieve what you’re achieving, and I don’t doubt that, but it’s also all your hard work. You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next.”

Reacting to it, Raveena commented, "Thank you my baby! You made my day ! Nothing more rewarding than when I looked at your faces, papa, you and Ranbir, beaming with pride , when I walked back to my seat! Nothing better than seeing the joy and receiving the congratulations from all my friends, well-wishers and loved ones! It makes this moment all worth it!"

Witnessing the love between mother and daughter, many fans also came forward to shower some love on the duo. One of the users wrote, “Aww..such a lovely post and well-deserved accolades. Many congratulations Raveena Tandon. “Another fan wrote, “Couldn’t have described better than this a mother-daughter relationship. You are indeed a reflection of Ma. Kudos to both of you.” One of the comments read, “How amazing is this Raveena Tandon, and what an amazing young girl you have raised.”

Raveena Tandon ahs two kids with Anil Thadani, Rasha Thadani and Ranbir Thadani. Other than this, the actress is also a mother to two adopted daughters Pooja and Chaya whom she adopted in 1995.

