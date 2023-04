Where is Pushpa?: Makers of Allu Arjun starrer finally unveil the answer; witness the actor's roaring persona

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Stills from Pushpa 2: The Rule teaser featuring Allu Arjun

On the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of Pushpa have released a unique concept video, #HuntForPushpa which announces Pushpa 2: The Rule. In 2021 Pushpa redefined what a Pan-India film means and cut all the edges; it positioned the common man as the universal hero. Pushpa 2 The Rule is all set to redefine the connotation of the Global Indian Film. There has been a constant curiosity and demand for an update on the sequel from fans and audiences across India, which exploded when a teaser unit #WhereIsPushpa? was released a few days back.

With fans frenzy at its peak, the main unit has been released today across the internet sending the excitement to new levels with the official announcement of Pushpa 2 The Rule. It truly is the beginning of the rule of Pushpa. See the roaring persona of Allu Arjun which amps up the excitement for the wait of the trailer.

The narrative and the rise of Pushpa have been nothing short of a phenomenon, the unique portrayal of the character by the Icon Star Allu Arjun, the songs that resonated across the world and the visual spectacle created by Director Sukumar took the screens by storm and got people back to theaters. Pushpa has since transitioned to being more than a film and has become Pop-Culture with its iconic dialogues becoming people-speak. From cricketers to celebrities to politicians everyone has used Pushpa references across platforms.

With the release of this video, the makers have created a promise of raising the bar a few notches more and powering imaginations of what the sequel Pushpa 2 The Rule shall behold. The film clearly looks like it will become not only a national phenomenon but a global one. Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Ever since Pushpa hit the screens in 2021, Allu Arjun has emerged as a pan-India star whose mannerisms in the movie are now imitated by commoners and celebrities alike. The actor created history at the box office with the success of his film. Estimated to have been produced on a budget of around Rs 200 crore, the movie emerged as the biggest grosser across markets in the months right after the third wave of the pandemic. The film was released in theatres on December 17, 2021.

