Amitabh Bachchan is healing from rib injury; actor to take time returning to Project K sets

Amitabh Bachchan suffered an injury on the sets of his forthcoming film 'Project K' in March. While filming an action scene in Hyderabad, he broke his rib cartilage. The actor took time off because of the injury so that he could recover at home. Now, he is recovering but will still take time to report on the sets of the film.

According to a report in ETimes, the actor is recovering yet the healing process is quite slow. "Bachchan saab wants to get back to normal shooting soon. But the healing process is slow. One cannot take risks at his age."

Earlier, when the accident occurred, the actor took to his blog to update his fans and followers. "To be immortalised on screen between action and cut with Mr Amitabh Bachchan is what this city has given to a small town girl with a very big dream. Gratitude to Ribhu Dasgupta for this supernal opportunity to collaborate on one of the most challenging creative adventures of my life. Let the sleepless nights begin!!!"

Mega-star added, "Strapping has been done and rest been advocated, yes painful, on movement and breathing, will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur. Some medication is also on for pain. So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs."

Just prior to the injury, Big B had signed Ribhu Dasgupta's Section 84. The film also stars Nimrat Kaur. She took to social media to express her excitement about joining the project. "To be immortalised on screen between action and cut with Mr Amitabh Bachchan is what this city has given to a small town girl with a very big dream. Gratitude to Ribhu Dasgupta for this supernal opportunity to collaborate on one of the most challenging creative adventures of my life. Let the sleepless nights begin!!!"

