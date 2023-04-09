Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARANJOHAR Karan Johar responds to criticism from Bollywood over old video controversy; says 'Laga lo ilzaam'

Karan Johar has recently come under fire on social media for allegedly damaging the careers of two leading actresses in the Hindi film business, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma. He is frequently chastised and accused of favouring celebrity kids. A video of Karan saying he didn't want Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi went viral. It was an old video in which he confessed to wanting to kill Anushka Sharma's career by advising Aditya Chopra not to cast her in the film. He went on to explain that when he saw her work in Band Bajaa Baraat, he was proven wrong, and he felt embarrassed that he would have wrecked the career of such a talented actress as Anushka Sharma. However, this old footage once again cast him in a negative light. However, in the midst of the outrage, Karan Johar has written a cryptic post.

Karan Johar reacts to controversy

Taking to Insta stories, he wrote a poem talking about accusations, lies and more. He wrote that he is not among those who would bow down to all the negativity around him. His note read, "Laga lo ilzaam, hum jhukne waalon mein se nahi." He further wrote that no matter how much one tries to slander him and show him in a bad light but he is not among those who would die. One wonders if Karan's cryptic post is a reply to all those slamming him for his words.

This comes a day after Karan Johar's viral old video in which he declared he "wanted to murder" Anushka Sharma's career after seeing her portrait for the first time. Kangana criticised the filmmaker and poked fun at him in the video, which she shared on her Instagram stories. In Hindi, she wrote, "Ye Chacha Chaudhary ko bas yahi ek kaam hai."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra recently said in a podcast that she thought she was being squeezed in Bollywood and wasn't receiving the work she wanted because she 'had beef' with some people in the industry. However, she was seen greeting Karan warmly with her husband Nick Jonas at a recent event.

