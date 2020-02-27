Forget comedy, Kapil Sharma all set to rule hearts with this new career?

Comedian Kapil Sharma is the king of his genre. He has been entertaining the audience as well as the stars through his amazing comic sense in The Kapil Sharma Show that has remained quite fruitful in the year 2019. Now, it seems as if he is all set to step into a new field which also happens to be his first love and yes, we are talking about music. A new video that has been doing rounds on the internet in which Kapil is seen doing what seems like a new show where a mic has been placed in front of him. This boomerang hints at the comedian singing which is something he loves doing.

An excited Kapil took to his Instagram handle and shared the same along with a caption that read, "Something new is coming soon stay tuned." It definitely seems that he will be bringing something exciting for his fans. Well, a few days back, he posted a video from Dubai in which he can be seen playing guitar with ease. Captioning the same, he wrote, "Self entertainment." Have a look:

On the personal front, Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath were blessed with a baby girl on December 10 whom they named as- Anayra. Announcing the news to the world, Kapil took to the photo-sharing app and shared an adorable photo of the baby along with a caption that read, "Meet our piece of heart “Anayra Sharma” #gratitude." Check it out:

For the unversed, Kapil and Ginni got married in a private ceremony in Jalandhar in December 2018. Later, they threw two reception parties- one in Amritsar and another in Mumbai.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries