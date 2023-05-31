Fahmaan Khan blames Sumbul Touqeer's father for his fallout with Imlie actress: 'Kisi ko neecha...'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer

Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan’s fallout has not been taken well by fans. The duo, who became everyone’s favourite after they shared the screen in the popular show Imlie, have reportedly parted ways as Sumbul complained about Fahmaan not visiting her new house in Mumbai. While there have been reports about Sumbul’s father playing a big role in the rift between Fahmaan and her, the latter has finally addressed the matter.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Fahmaan Khan revealed how his friendship with Sumbul got 'screwed' after she was supposed to shoot for a music video with him and singer Tabish. Sharing his side of story, he said, "I have chosen to be silent. Kisi ko neecha dikha ke main apne aap ko upar karne ke liye nahi maanta."

Fahmaan shared that before Sumbul entered the Bigg Boss 16 house, they were shooting together for a music video when a fan account posted a behind-the-scenes video on social media in which they were seen lying on each other’s shoulders. "This is the first and last time I am going to talk about it. Ye mera sach hai. Sumbul and I share an equation. While we were shooting Imlie, we were all the time together and people have seen that and it was nothing new. In the video, she was lying on my hand and we slept as we had been shooting the whole day and were tired. Someone took that video and put up and I reshared it. Her father didn’t like that." The actor claimed that even though he aologised to Sumbul’s father, the latter refused to forgive him.

Adding further, Fahmaan said, "He very clearly mentioned that ‘nahi, Tabish ka gaana nahi karunga main". And immediately he told me about his music video with Sumbul. Wo baat mujhe chubhi thodi. Mujhe laga ki ye galat hai. Itna maafi maangne ke baad, bachcha samajh ke maaf kar do. To maine kaha ki uncle aisa hai, to jo aapka music video hai, wo bhi nahi karunga main. Aap apna kijiye, main apna kar leta hun. We’ll part ways. And I kept that call."

He also claimed that he called up Sumbul for a patch-up. "I called Sumbul and told her that professional differences won’t impact our friendship. After that, Sumbul did not reply to me. It is not her fault. I want people to know that it is not anybody’s fault. It is just how things have panned out. I have tried to solve things. I called them on Eid. They did not answer my call," Fahmaan revealed. Adding, "Losing out on a friend matters. I messaged her the other day that I can’t believe that I can’t even call you. This is so bad. She said meri galti nahi hai. I said I know par kahin se to ho raha hai. I am right here. I’ll come at 2’o clock if you have a problem. That’s the kind of friend I am."

Meanwhile, Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were recently together in Entertainment Ki Raat: Housefull.

