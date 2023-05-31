Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra's statement on pay parity in Bollywood: 'I get paid...’

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut

After Priyanka Chopra recently opened up about giving up on pay parity in Bollywood, Kangana Ranaut claimed that she was the first actor to fight for the same in the industry and revealed that many female actors do films for free even now. She also claimed to be the only female actor to be paid like the male actors. For the unversed, Priyanka revealed that Citadel was the first project in her 22 years of acting journey in which she received the same paycheque as her male co-star.

Kangana took to her Instagram Stories to share a video of Priyanka Chopra talking about pay disparity in Bollywood, where the latter claimed that she was paid about 10 per cent of what the male actor would get paid. The Tejas actress wrote, "It’s true women before me simply submitted to these patriarchal norms… I was the first one to fight for pay parity and the most disgusting thing that I faced while doing this was that my contemporaries offered to work for free on the same roles that I was negotiating for… I can say with confidence most A-listers (women) do films for free along with offering other favours because they fear roles will go to the right people… and then shrewdly release articles that they are the highest paid, haha…"

Added that she is the only female actor who gets paid equally as the male actors, Kangana concluded, "In the film industry everyone knows that I only get paid like male actors and no one else... and they have no one else to blame atleast now..."

Priyanka's Statement

During an interview, Priyanka Chopra had said, "I have never had pay parity in Bollywood. I have done almost 60 movies there, but I have never got paid the same amount as my male co-actor. I would get paid about 10 per cent of my male co-actor. It (the pay gap) is substantially large and so many girls still deal with that.”

“I did think that I was dark-skinned. I did think that I was not pretty enough. I did think that I would have to work a lot harder even though I was probably a little bit more talented than my co-actors who were lighter-skinned. I thought that was right because it was so normalised. I think, as I grew up, I saw things in my career that I didn’t even know were right or wrong and I had to be educated and learn along the way,” she added.

