Shubman Gill to make his Bollywood debut soon? Here's what Gujarat Titan's player has to say

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHUBMAN GILL Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans batter and Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Orange Cap holder Shubman Gill recently said he feels he is going in the right direction with the amount of hard work he has been putting in. The Indian cricketer Shubman Gill has lent his voice to the Hindi and Punjabi versions of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. The movie marks the big-screen debut of Pavitr Prabhakar. While he has taken his first step into the entertainment industry with dubbing, the GT player admitted he wasn’t sure if he would be open to doing a movie but he would like to learn and sharpen his acting skills.

Talking to News18, Shubman Gill said, "This is one skill that I’d like to access. I don’t know for sure if I’d be doing a movie — I may be doing, I may not be doing. But something that I’d be really excited or fascinated about is just to be to have that skill." Check: Shubman Gill's shirtless photos prove he's a certified hottie

"When I say skills (I mean) — to be able to (attend) some (acting) classes, and do some workshops. That (is something) I really want to do at some point of life. That is one of the reasons why I dubbed this movie. I thought I would have some experience because I find this whole acting and cinema very fascinating job. It’s not easy to convince other people or portray someone you are not so in that sense, I would want to have that skill (of acting) but I don’t know if I would be to go in front of the camera and do it. I can’t say for sure on this one," he added.

Earlier, during the event, Shubman talked about his love for Spider-Man and revealed how he is a huge fan of superhero comics too. "I have grown up watching Spider-Man, and he is one of the most relatable superheroes. Since the movie will be debuting the Indian Spider-Man for the first time on screen, getting to be the voice of our Indian SpiderMan, Pavitr Prabhakar, in the Hindi and Punjabi languages was such a remarkable experience for me. Already, I feel superhuman. I am eagerly anticipating the release of this movie,” he said.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be released in India on June 1.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Priyanka Chopra's statement on pay parity in Bollywood: 'I get paid...’

Latest Entertainment News