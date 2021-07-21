Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITA HASSANANDANI DYK Anita Hassanandani's new Mercedes-Benz has a connection to baby Aaravv

Television actress Anita Hassanandani who soaking in the bliss of motherhood with her first child Aaravv Reddy on Wednesday bought a new car with husband Rohit Reddy. Anita took to her Instagram account and gave her fans a tour of her stunning black Mercedes-Benz by sharing several videos. The videos are proof that the couple is super excited to welcome the black beauty at home. However, there's more reason for Anita to be excited. The number plate of Anita's new car has a connection to her baby son Aaravv. The number of Anita's car is 0902, which is the birth date of her baby, who was born on February 9 this year.

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITA HASSANANDANI DYK Anita Hassanandani's new Mercedes-Benz has a connection to baby Aaravv

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITA HASSANANDANI DYK Anita Hassanandani's new Mercedes-Benz has a connection to baby Aaravv

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ANITA HASSANANDANI DYK Anita Hassanandani's new Mercedes-Benz has a connection to baby Aaravv

Anita recently shared a series of pictures of her son Aaravv Reddy after his mundan ceremony. 'Mundan' is a traditional Hindu ritual, where a baby’s hair is shaved for the first time. She wrote, "Takluuuu babyyyyy! Mundan done."

Ever since she welcomed her first child, she has been sharing adorable pictures and videos of him. Both Rohit and Anita's feed is filled with adorable pictures of their cute son. Check them out here:

Like, mentioned before, Anita and Rohit were blessed with their angel on February 9 this year. The announcement was made by the doting daddy on social media.

Also read: Sara Ali Khan treats fans with special post, shares FIRST pic with Jeh, Taimur, Ibrahim in one frame

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress was last seen in Naagin 5, which she also shot during her pregnancy. Meanwhile, Anita and Rohit tied the knot in Goa on October 18, 2013.