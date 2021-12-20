Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/VIVEKDAHIYA/DIVYANKATRIPATHI Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya's Abu Dhabi getaway is all about dream dates & adventures; check pics, video

Divyanka Tripathi is one of the much-loved actresses of the Television world. The actress rose to fame with her role of Ishita in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.' Ever since then, fans look up to her and wish to know what's happening in her life. This is why Divyanka is quite active on her social media handle where she keeps on sharing what's up in her professional and persona front. Just recently, she visited Abu Dhabi with actor-husband Vivek Dahiya to ring in her 37th birthday. The two of them have been aggressively sharing snippets from their vacation which include dinner dates, enjoying scenic locations and watching the F1 race.

Their trip began by enjoying the 'Formula 1' races and videos and pictures of the same were shared by Vivek who wrote, "The day finally arrived when I got to experience a live @f1 race Wow..what a day! #AbuDhabiGP Starting with the carnival atmosphere, the air show, cars making their way to the race tracks, the roaring sound of engines, the vibrations, the smell of rubber, the up close action, all of this makes it visceral and exhilarating. @lewishamilton you kept us on the edge of the seat today and I have videos to prove that haha. It was such a high to see you leading the way throughout. You’re still our champion, the GOAT!"

Next in line, came Divyanka's birthday on December 7 during which Vivek surprised his lady love by arranging her dream date. The staff sang the birthday song for her leaving her surprised. The glimpse from the night were shared by the actress with caption reading, "Cheesy? Why not...I'm not on a diet! #BirthdayDinner #InAbuDhabi."

She shared another video and wrote, "Got a beyond perfect gift, when my birthday dinner turned into a dream date. Me - flattered!"

The two of them even enjoyed the beautiful location. Taking to her Instagram handle, Divyanka shared pics from the beach in which she can be seen wearing a light blue colour printed dress while Vivek was seen in a simple black T-shirt paired with denim. She wrote, "& I think to myself, what a beautiful world," in the caption.

Lovable right?

On the work front, Divyanka was last seen in Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 where she was appreciated for her performance.