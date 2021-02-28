Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEVOLEENABHATTACHARJEE Devoleena Bhattacharjee to get married with businessman next year? Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress answers

Devoleena Bhattacharjee is one of the much-talked about actresses of the small screen. She rose to fame with her appearance in shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Bigg Boss 14. Yet again, the actress has gained the limelight and this time for a personal reason-- her wedding. Yes, that's true! As per the latest reports, Devoleena is all set to get hitched with her businessman boyfriend next year. And not only this, but she has herself confirmed the same in an interview with Hindustan Times and also spoken about the man of her dreams and her marriage plans.

Devoleena while speaking about her personal front said that she does not belive in opening everything infront of the public eye since she is "superstitious and scared of the evil eye." She did not reveal her boyfriend's name but said that, "He does not belong to the entertainment or TV industry. He’s a businessman, and has all the qualities I was looking for in my man. Till now, I’ve never dated anyone who belonged to the acting field. Yes, I dated someone from the industry but he wasn’t an actor. I have never dated my coactor."

Speaking about why she chose someone from outside the industry, Devoleena said thay since he isn't from the industry, she will be able to lead a normal life. She always wanted a person with whom she can "discuss something else apart from showbiz" when she heads back home from work.

Devoleena prefers to be a private person and said, "Not everything about my life is public information. There are some parts of my life which I want to keep private. Once, we are married, I may share photographs of us together, and that’ll be different. But generally, I don’t want to discuss my love life, my partner’s life or my family life with everyone."

On the professional front, Devo was last seen in Salman Khan's reality show where she entered as the proxy of Eijaz Khan.