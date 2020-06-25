Deepika Singh's mother returns home after recovering from COVID19, actress thanks for immediate help

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DEEPIKA SINGH Deepika Singh's mother returns home after recovering from COVID19

TV actress Deepika Singh's mother has finally returned home after recovering from COVID19. Last week, she was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus infection in Delhi. The actress has asked for help through an Instagram post and was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Now that her mother is fit and fine, the Diya Aur Bati Hum actress took to Instagram to thanks her fans for wishes and the authorities for immediate help

Deepika Singh shared a photo with her mother and grandmother and shared that her grandmother is still in hospital as she was diagnosed with COVID19 as well. She wrote, "Thankyou to all of you for your immediate help , support, for wishing and praying speedy recovery of my mother. She’s back home & safe. Grateful to everyone who have been a big support in this journey. Dil se shukriya."

She added, "Now just waiting and praying for my grandma to recover as she has also been diagnosed positive & still in hospital. Please do keep her in your prayers. Although Thank you is not enough but I don’t have a better word. Really Grateful to all of you."

Earlier, Deepika had shared a video pleading help as 45 of her family members has tested positive for coronavirus. The actress is in Mumbai while her family is in Delhi. She said, "My mother has never felt so weak in her life. Even my grandmother has breathing issues. There are 45 people in the house, and now everyone is at risk. My mother had not even stepped out and so we don’t even know how she got infected. We need to get everyone’s test done. Also, everyone is telling her that she should isolate herself at home. But what about the medicines and other care elements. We have no clue what to do"

After the Delhi Government noticed her plea and provided help, the actress thanked them through another post. "Thank you to Delhi Govt and health minister for the immediate response to my tweet and video. Finally my mother got admission in Sir Gangaram hospital. Hoping for her speedy recovery," the actress posted on Instagram.

Known to fame with Diya Aur Bati Hum, actress Deepika's parents reside in Arya Nagar of Delhi's Paharganj area, in a joint family set-up with 45 people. While she could not fly to them due to lockdown restrictions, her sister Anamika had flown to the Capital to be with their parents.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage