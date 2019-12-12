Dayaben aka Disha Vakani might not return in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, courtesy co-artists

The most interesting updates for the fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has been about the actress Disha Vakani show went missing from the show after her maternity break. Sometime back, there were reports that she might return to the show after the Navratras in October but nothing of that sort happened to date. And the recent reports suggest that the same might not take place in the future as well because of the discomfort her condition of working for only 6 hours will cause to the co-actors.

A report in Spotboye stated that the actress had previously asked makers to allow her to work for only 6 hours so that she can spend time with her little daughter and her family. The producer Asit Modi even agreed with the same but there were some actors from the show who showed their displeasure over the same. A source close to the portal said, "Certain actors aren’t too keen with Disha’s condition because that would mean a delay in their scenes getting shot as per schedule. So, for now, the makers have kept the discussions aside and no developments are happening whatsoever in that direction."

A few episodes back, some incidents which happened with Jethalal hinted at Disha's return as he got terrified after listening Baga's dream where he gets sick and helpless. Have a look at the promo which hinted Dayaben's return here:

Apart from that, another video has gone viral of a girl who is seen imitating the actress like a pro. Have you seen it yet?

