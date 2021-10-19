Dance+ Season 6: Remo D'Souza gets teary-eyed after contestants pay tribute to him, Farah Khan consoles him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/DANCETAINMENT Dance+ Season 6: Remo D'Souza gets teary-eyed after contestants pay tribute to him | WATCH

Recently the contestants of the dance reality show 'Dance+ Season 6' paid tribute to choreographer Remo D'Souza through their special performances, where they showcased how the ace choreographer has supported so many people in the industry and helped them reach at greater heights. They also shared his journey that how he had started from ground zero and became famous because of his unique dancing style, he broke down.

Take a look;

Remo was moved to tears by the performances and said: "Whatever I am today, I am because of every single person standing here. I am speechless after this tribute performance. It took me back to my golden days, my struggling days. My entire life flashed in front of my eye because of this 10-minute performance. It has made me emotional. I don't have words to compliment this wonderful performance."

Shakti Mohan, Raghav Juyal and others also got teary-eyed and were seen consoling him.

The episode also saw director-choreographer Farah Khan, along with the cast of the popular television show 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' -- Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma -- joining Remo for the semi-final and cheering up the contestants.

Farah also got emotional and said: "I am grateful that I came here and witnessed this. It is amazing to see how Remo has come a long way and inspired millions of people. It is not possible for everyone to have a huge heart and win over people. Remo has truly made the lives of a lot of people around him, which is extremely commendable and deserves a salute."

She added: "Films and shows come and go! But the way Remo has supported and encouraged people around him has made his legacy stronger. It is the most beautiful legacy."

Remo D'Souza was also seen shaking legs on the popular song 'Muqabala' of 'Street Dancer 3D'. The episode also witnesses a final showdown performance between the top 3 contestants of this season.

'Dance+ Season 6' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

-with IANS inputs