Hrithik Roshan's dance moves take internet by storm, Deepika Padukone's reply takes the cake

Hrithik Roshan is one of the most charismatic actors of the Hindi film industry. It's not just his acting chops but also his impeccable dancing skills that leave the audience dazed and amazed. Add to that, his drop dead good looks and you have the world sitting up and taking notice of every small thing that he does on social media. So, when he took to Instagram to share a few videos of him from his time off during a workout session, it was pretty much expected that they would shatter the internet completely. And, that's exactly what transpired.

In a series of short videos, Hrithik can be seen goofing around in his gym as he casually dances to the popular tracks from the 80s. He captioned the video series, "When bollywood hero suddenly hears 80's music in gym. #braindead #totalloss."

Take a look:

Moments after he uploaded the video series, there was an avalanche of excited fans swarming up the comment section with many of them being absolutely bowled over by the Greek God of Bollywood.

Bollywood too was spellbound by his antics as many stars lined up in the comment section one after the other to drop heart and laugh emojis. Deepika Padukone, who will be soon seen working with him in 'Fighter', commented, "clown" in jest. Other stars like Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta and Varun Dhawan too commented on his post.

The videos of Hrithik dancing around went viral in no time as they spread to the farthest corners of the internet as the post clocked overwhelming impressions.

On the work front, after a two years of pandemic-induced hiatus, Hrithik is working on the Hindi remake of Tamil runaway success 'Vikram Vedha' for which he made an announcement on his Instagram, a few days back. The film is being helmed by the director duo Pushkar-Gayathri who also directed the Tamil blockbuster. Hrithik will be seen locking horns with Saif Ali Khan in the film.

Apart from this, the actor will also be seen opposite Deepika Padukone in their maiden outing 'Fighter'. Touted to be India's first aerial action drama, the film will be shot across the globe and will offer a tribute to the sacrifice and grit of our country's armed forces and the servicemen. The film is being helmed by Hrithik's 'War' director Sidharth Anand who also makes his debut as a producer with the film.

