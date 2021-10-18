Monday, October 18, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Gurmeet Ram Rahim awarded life term in Ranjit Singh murder case
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming photo of Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika, says 'my whole heart'

Anushka Sharma shares heartwarming photo of Virat Kohli with daughter Vamika, says 'my whole heart'

After a heartwarming picture with her little munchkin on Durga Ashtami, Anushka Sharma on Monday shared another cute photo of daughter Vamika with Virat Kohli.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 18, 2021 16:48 IST
Anushka Sharma shares photo of Virat Kohl with Vamika
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@ANUSHKASHARMA

Anushka Sharma shares photo of Virat Kohl with Vamika

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is on a photo-sharing spree. The actress has been treating her fans with adorable pictures of her daughter Vamika. After a heartwarming picture with her little munchkin on Durga Ashtami, Anushka on Monday shared another cute photo of Vamika with Virat Kohli. Undoubtedly, it is the cutest thing you will see on the internet today. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, "My whole heart in one frame."

Anushka Sharma's post showed Vamika sitting in her playing area among colorful balls while Virat Kohli smiles at her. Check out the post here-

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News