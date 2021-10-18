Jasmin Bhasin says its Jay Bhanushali's ‘misfortune’ that Mahhi Vij is his wife | WATCH

Monday, October 18, 2021
     
Ladies Vs Gentlemen season 2: Jasmin Bhasin got into a heated argument with Jay Bhanushali and even took a dig at his wife, Mahhi Vij. Watch the video here.

India TV Entertainment Desk India TV Entertainment Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2021 16:53 IST
Bigg Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin and Jay Bhanushali got into an ugly spat during an episode of Ladies Vs Gentlemen season 2 where  she could be seen taking a dig at his wife, Mahhi Vij. Recently, the makers of the show dropped a new promo. In the clip, Riteish Deshmukh can be seen asking what percentage of men think they are better in decision-making roles than women. Jasmin said that it is an ‘ego massage’ for men - ‘woh authority ki maine yeh decision liya hai, yeh sahi hai."

Take a look:

Jay argued that women can’t even decide what to cook at home. “Woh bhi pooch ke banati hai, ‘Kya khaoge?". Devoleena Bhattacharjee argued that women ask men what they want to eat because they want to avoid ‘nakhre' later.

However, Jasmin Bhasin claimed that Jay is venting out the frustration of his wife Mahhi on the show. “Yeh apni biwi ki frustration iss show pe utaarta hai” she said. She then addressed him directly, “Teri badkismati hai teri biwi aisi hai."

For the unversed, Jay married actress Mahhi Vij in 2011. They have a two-year-old daughter, Tara, and are also foster parents to their caretaker’s children, Khushi and Rajveer. Jay is currently a contestant in Salman Khan hosted reality shpow Bigg Boss 15. 

Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Conflict begins between Jay Bhanushali and Karan Kundrra

On the other hand, Jasmin Bhasin is currently dating actor Aly Goni. The two fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 14 house.

Also read: Bigg Boss 15 Highlights: Jay Bhanushali, Pratik Sehajpal at loggerheads once again, junglewasis win task

