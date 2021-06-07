Dance Deewane 3: Sidharth Shukla, Madhuri Dixit's adorable dance video leaves Shehnaaz Gill in awe | WATCH

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SIDHARTH SHUKLA Dance Deewane 3: Sidharth Shukla, Madhuri Dixit's adorable dance video leaves Shehnaaz Gill in awe

Television's heartthrob Sidharth Shukla treated his fans with a pleasant surprise as he shared a clip of him dancing with Bollywood's dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit to the tunes of Tera Naam Liya, a song from her 1989 film Ram Lakhan. Sidharth, who's one of the frequent celebs who trend on social media enjoys a massive fan following and each move of the actor is closely observed by his ardent fans. The magic created by Madhuri and Sidharth on-screen left fans mesmerized.

On Monday, Sidharth shared an adorable Instagram reel, he wrote, "Watch #AgastyaRao this weekend on #Dancedeewane3.” Sidharth's close friend Shehnaaz Gill was quick to react to the reel, Shehnaaz posted, “Wow.”

Sidharth and Madhuri shot for this clip when the former attended Dance Deewane 3 shoot as a guest, to promote his web series Broken But Beautiful 3.

Earlier a picture of Madhuri and Sidharth from the sets of Dance Deewane 3 caught fans' attention.

This marked Sidharth and Madhuri's reunion on-screen after almost eight years. They last worked together on Colors’ celebrity dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season six. Interestingly, Sidharth was a contestant while Madhuri was one of the judges.

Also read: Dance Deewane 3: Sidharth Shukla to share stage with Madhuri Dixit, pics go viral

Meanwhile, "Broken But Beautiful 3" is the third season in the popular franchise produced by Ekta Kapoor. The first two seasons showcased a love story of two individuals (portrayed by Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi) who meet in the most unexpected of circumstances and soon become a support system for one another. Now, the show starred a new jodi -- Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee. It also marked Sidharth's web debut.

The new season can be streamed on ALTBalaji.