Dance Deewane 3: Sidharth Shukla to share stage with Madhuri Dixit, pics go viral

Image Source : TWITTER/MEHAKK02 Sidharth Shukla, Madhuri Dixit

Actor Sidharth Shukla, who recently made his digital debut with ALT Balaji's Broken But Beautiful 3 is all set to appear on the dance reality show Dance Deewane 3. Pictures of the sharing the stage with judges Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande have surfaced on the Internet and fans can't keep calm. Sidharth, who's one of the frequent celebs who trend on social media enjoys a massive fan following and each move of the actor is closely observed by his ardent fans.

A particular picture of Sidharth Shukla from Dance Deewane 3, where he seems to be performing a romantic scene with Madhuri Dixit has caught fans' attention. "Such a beautiful romantic wholesome pic," wrote a user, while another said, "Eagerly waiting to see upcoming episode..Gorgeous Madhuri Dixit and Handsome Hunk @sidharth_shukla on #DD3"

Remembering the time when Sidharth and Madhuri shared the stage on Jhalak Dikh La Jaa, a fan tweeted, "Finally The Little Glimpse Of Reunion We Are Looking ForSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesRed heart. Sidharth Shukla x Madhuri Dixit"

Here are more pictures of the actor from the sets of Dance Deewane 3:

Meanwhile, things will get more exciting this week on Dance Deewane 3 as the contestants with match steps with their choreographers. First one amongst them was the third-generation contestant Jamna who danced with choreographer Deepak Singh to the song ‘Saree ke fall sa’. Deepak loved Jamna’s act so much that he gifted her a saree similar to the one Madhuri Dixit wore in the iconic song Didi Tera Devar. Judge Tushar Kalia, who has worked with Deepak closely, came on stage, hugged him, and spoke about their relationship.

Gunjan Sinha, the first-generation contestant continued her supremacy as she danced with choreographer Ruel Varindani. He revealed that when he showed Gunjan’s previous performance on ‘Mirchi’ to the rapper Divine who has sung the song, he was so impressed that he told Ruel he would have cast Gunjan in the song if he had seen the clip earlier! Firepower, Gunjan’s performance was so pitch-perfect that all the leading choreographers gathered and bowed to her unmatchable dancing skills. The tiny contestant also made a wish if she could dance with Sushant who was more than happy to oblige.