Chhavi Mittal gives befitting reply to trolls shaming her for sharing kissing pic with husband

Popular TV actress Chhavi Mittal is quite active on social media. The actress keeps her fans and followers updated with her personal and professional endeavors. The actress on the occasion of her 42nd birthday shared a few pictures from the celebrations on her Instagram handle. In one of the pictures, she was seen sharing a kiss with her husband Mohit Hussein. While in another her cleavage was visible. Seems like some people found it objectionable. They wrote some distasteful comments on her post. A user asked her if she is suffering from depression. Another expressed that sharing a picture with her husband was "too much personal information." Finally, on Wednesday, Chhavi shared a long post on Instagram in which she called such people for their "double standards."

Chhavi wrote, "I truly, really appreciate the polite tone you guys take while you put your thoughts across to me. But the ‘strong’ message I conveyed was of strength, resilience, fighting spirit and to live and let live. While the message resonated with you, the very fact that the image bothered you shows double standards. As for depression… I think you totally missed the caption."

"And as for kissing my husband being a personal moment? I’ve been sharing that moment since the last 18 years of being with him. As for you deciding what a 'celebrity' should or shdn’t do.. rehne do bhai (Let it be!). The same people clapped when I talked about my breasts when one of them had cancer in them," she added.

"Let me tell you, that if I did not shy away from sharing my entire breast cancer journey with the world unabashedly.. would I really shy away from sharing an honest candid moment from a big celebratory birthday?? No ma’am. Besides, my breasts have changed me FOR THE REST OF MY LIFE. Nobody can imagine the fight I fought to keep them. Hence, the picture comes from a place of UTMOST RESPECT. And you wouldn’t know my struggle since I CHOOSE not to share it.. because that’s far more personal than the kiss with my husband."

She concluded her post by saying, "Lastly, for most people, the mere threat of ‘suspected’ cancer is mind-numbing to the extent of incessant crying and depression. But I have fought it with a smile on my face and the best positive attitude. So really.. when you see my breasts, KNOW that they’re warriors and are here to stay."

For the unversed, Chhavi Mittal married director Mohit Hussein in 2004. On April 16, the actress, who is best known for her roles in shows such as Tumhari Dish and Ek Chutki Aasma, opened up about her breast cancer diagnosis. After undergoing a six-hour-long surgery, she was declared cancer free.

