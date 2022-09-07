Did Samantha's father just break his silence on her divorce from Naga Chaitanya in latest FB post?

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/JOSEPH PRABU Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya called off their relationship by announcing separation through a joint statement in October last year. The couple tied the knot in 2017 before dating each other for some time. The duo has been vocal about their separation. In fact, the Oo Antava actress even made several revelations about her marriage and divorce from her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya when she attended the Koffee With Karan season 7 alongside actor Akshay Kumar. Recently, Samantha's father Joseph Prabhu took to Facebook and shared a few throwback pictures from their wedding. But what caught everyone's attention was his heartfelt caption.

Joseph wrote, "Long long ago, there was a story. And it doesn’t exist anymore!! So, let’s start a new story and a new chapter (sic)." This is the first time any of Samantha's family members reacted to her separation. His post garnered a lot of attention from the fans and was extensively shared on social media platforms. Taking to the comments section, her father expressed gratitude to the people. He wrote, "Thanks for all your feelings. Yes, I sat down for a long time to overcome emotions. Life is too short to sit down with feelings & get bogged down (sic)."

Earlier, during Koffee With Karan, Samantha had hinted that her divorce from Naga was not amicable. When host Karan Johar asked her if there are any hard feelings for her former husband, she responded, "Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah, as of now, yes. It's not an amicable situation right now....but maybe sometime in the future."

Even Naga Chaitanya while he was promoting his film Laal Singh Chaddha said that both the actors have moved on and he doesn't want to talk about it anymore.

Also read: Urvashi Rautela massively trolled after sharing Instagram reel ft. Pak cricketer Naseem Shah

While talking to ETimes, Naga shared, "Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That’s what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it’s good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I’ve moved on and I don’t feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has been rumored to be in a relationship with Sobhita Dhulipala for quite some time now.

Also read: Koffee With Karan 7 Ep 10 on Disney+Hotstar: How & when to watch Katrina, Siddhant, Ishaan on show

Latest Entertainment News