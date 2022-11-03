Bigg Boss VS Shalin Bhanot: Fight over 'chicken' continues, Archana Gautam yells 'nhi jarurat...'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RIDERSACT Shalin Bhanot

Bigg Boss 16 has managed to entertain its viewers with its high-voltage drama, fights and arguments. However, it wasn't contestants now, but the fight picked up between Bigg Boss and Shalin Bhanot after the latter is seen ranting over chicken. The actor wants BB to provide him with 150 grams of extra chicken but the former is in no mood to fulfill Bhanot's demand. In a new promo of the popular reality show, Shalin Bhanot is seen requesting Bigg Boss to send more chicken into the house.

Shalin along with Tina Datta requested Bigg Boss to send more chicken into the house as the actor needs to have chicken 3 times a day. "Bigg Boss please send my chicken, you haven't sent my chicken Bigg Boss," Shalin said.

Later in the clip, Shalin is seen sitting in the confession room where Bigg Boss slams him and says, "We are not planning to keep you hungry purposely, and we have sent lots of chicken and it can be used for a week that much chicken has been sent already. And we will not send extra chicken differently for you on daily basis."

Shalin's behaviour irked his co-contestants, especially Archana Gautam. She lashed out at him and said, "Tum aaye kyu idhr. Apna tv serial karte rehte (Why did you come here...?)"

Here's how netizens reacted to Shalin Bhanot's chicken demand:

This is the second time when Bigg Boss called Shalin to discuss with him about his "extra chicken" demand. A few days ago, Bigg Boss schooled Shalin saying, "Shalin, jab aap ko is ghar mein ek hi cheez se lena dena hai jo hai aapka 150 gram chicken. Aap ke saamne rakha hai. Toh ab aap yeh chicken lekar jaa sakte hai aur apni acting ki audition band kar sakte hai. (Since only one thing matters to you in this house which is your 150 gm of chicken. It is kept in front of you. You can take it and stop with your audition for acting.)" '

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 16 premiered on Colors TV on October 1. Sajid Khan, Abdu Rozik, MC Stan, Gautam Vig, Shiv Thakare, Ankit Gupta, Nimrit Kaur and Priyanka Choudhary are also a part of the Salman Khan hosted show.

