Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VIJAYTELEVISION Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Promo: Kamal Haasan stresses on importance of taking safety measures amid COVID-19

On one hand where fans are waiting for Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14, South fans on the other hand are making way for megastar Kamal Haasan to soon grace their TV shows. To increase the excitement of the fans, even more, the makers of the Bigg Boss season 4 shared the promo which confirms the superstar as the host for the new season. In the promotional video, Kamal Haasan is seen talking about the impact the reality show has on everyone's lives. Not only this, he even spoke about the need to follow the security precautionary measures prescribed by the different specialists to control the spread of Covid-19 infection. He even mentioned that he would scrutinize the inappropriate things and will show a great gesture to the one who does the right.

Previously, the makers shared a teaser in which the superstar was yet again seen speaking about how the COVID19 pandemic has affected many lives and taken away the livelihood of many people. He exclaims that for the last five months, people have been battling adverse conditions. He says, "The disease is dangerous. Of course, we have to be safe. But we can’t continue to remain in the house. We will follow the safety guidelines of WHO. Let’s get back to work."

Watch the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 Promo here-

Watch the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 teaser here-

Meanwhile, the premiere promo of Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 has also been released. The much-awaited reality show is all set to air from tomorrow ie September 6 and will feature the superstar Nagarjuna making a smashing entry later which he makes a classic statement saying, "Mask is for the face, not for entertainment."

The stage is ready to set on fire with King @iamnagarjuna 🔥 🔥 🔥 #BiggBossTelugu4 starting tomorrow at 6 PM on @StarMaa#WhatAWowWow pic.twitter.com/loPDJsOuFN — starmaa (@StarMaa) September 5, 2020

Coming back to the Tamil season, reports state that Bigg Boss Tamil Season 4 will premiere in mid-October. If it wasn't for the pandemic, the show's shoot would have begun in July. Talking about the contestants, it is said that the makers are in talks with VJ Manimegalai, actor Ramya Pandian, Super Singer fame Shivangi, Pugazh and TikTok sensation Elakkiya to be part of the show.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage