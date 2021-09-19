Follow us on Image Source : VOOT Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal says 'I will not contact Shamita Shetty, want her to call me first'

Divya Agarwal emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. She lifted the trophy as Karan Johar's show closed curtains in a smashing grand finale on September 18. Divya defeated choreographer Nishant Bhat and actor Shamita Shetty in the finale round. Not just the trophy, she also won a cash prize of Rs 25 Lakhs. A day after her win, Divya, who has already been a popular name in the world of reality shows, revealed that she is yet to talk to Shamita and has decided to not make the first move.

Right from the start of 'Bigg Boss OTT', which ran for six weeks, Divya kept making headlines, whether it was because of her catfights with Shamita Shetty, or her bonding with actor and model Raqesh Bapat, who got eliminated on the finale night. Shetty was the second runner-up.

In an interview with ETimes, Divya said that she and Shamita haven't got a chance to talk since the Bigg Boss finale ended. "I haven't spoken to Shamita until now. After the show ended yesterday, we all are tired and resting. No one has got enough time to do other things. But I will not contact her first," she said.

"I genuinely want Shamita to contact me first and I want to see how she approaches me. Because throughout the show her approach towards me was full of misunderstandings. So I would like to see that effort from her end and want to know her in real life. Because many things happen in that house and I kind of forgive but I don't forget," Divya added.

Among the top 5 contestants- Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat and Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Johar announced Divya as the winner of the show. Pratik Sehajpal on the other hand took the 'Ticket to Bigg Boss 15' and left the race. Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15 will premiere on October 2 and Pratik is the first confirmed contestant.

Also Read: Dipika Kakar on pregnancy rumours: 'Wow, I am getting to know about the good news from you guys'