Dipika Kakar on pregnancy rumours: 'Wow, I am getting to know about the good news from you guys'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHOAIB2087 Dipika Kakar on pregnancy rumours

Television actress Dipika Kakar was recently in the news when reports of her pregnancy started doing the rounds. The actress has now reacted to the rumours of her pregnancy. At a recent event, she was asked if she was expecting her first child with her husband and actor Shoaib Ibrahim. Responding to the same, Dipika said that if such news arises, it can't be kept hidden from the public and she will inform everyone herself. For the unversed, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018 after being in a relationship for several years.

During media interaction, Dipika was asked, if she and Shoaib were expecting a baby. Replying to this, the actress said, "Really? Meri life ke baare mein aap mujhe khush khabri de rahe ho (I am getting to know about the good news in my life from you guys), wow!"

Dipika and Shoiab have been enjoying their married life to the fullest. The couple is high on PDA when it comes to their Instagram posts. The duo keeps treating fans with their loved-up pictures and reels.

Earlier, Shoaib Ibrahim interacted with his fans over a Q&A session on Instagram. From talking about his birthday plans to his favorite pass time during the Covid lockdown, the actor spilled some secrets, leaving his fans excited. However, a troll asked him why his wife Dipika screams so much. The Instagram user asked the actor if he finds it irritating. Shutting the troll, Shoaib supported Dipika and said that she is everything to him and his family.

Shoaib said, "Irritating shayad aapke liye hoga but not for me, not for my family and not for the people who know what we are. It's ok sabki apni apni pasand hai. Mere liye, meri family ke liye aur unke liye jo use chahte hai (her fans and well wishers) unke liye anmol hai wo. Baaki ke log kya sochte I don't even care."

On the work front, Dipika has been a part of many successful projects on TV like Sasural Simar Ka, Bigg Boss 12, Nach Baliye, Kahaan Tum Kahaan Hum amongst others. Dipika and Shoaib were last seen together in a video 'Yaar Dua' sung by Mamta Sharma.

Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty welcomes back Shamita, says 'my Tunki is back yaaay'