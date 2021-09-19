Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHILPA SHETTY Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty welcomes back Shamita, says my Tunki is back yaaay

Bigg Boss OTT’s exciting and entertaining journey of six weeks on Saturday came to an end with a smashing grand finale. Divya Agarwal lifted the trophy of Karan Johar hosted show. Divya defeated choreographer Nishant Bhat and actor Shamita Shetty in the finale round. Shamita, one of the strongest contestants of the show, has emerged as the second runner up. Now, welcoming her 'Tunki' (Shamita) home, Shilpa Shetty took to her social media and wrote, "And my Tunki is back yaaay...You not gonna be able to get out of this tight SQUEEZE...@shamitashetty_official. Welcome home."

Shilpa's sitter entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, while there was a lot going on in brother-in-law Raj Kundra’s arrest. She had revealed that she had committed to the show and chose to go ahead with her commitments without backing out.

Considering Bigg Boss OTT's tagline 'Stay Connected,' all the contestants entered the house in connections. During which, Shamita made a connection with Raqesh Bapat and both stood by each other at all times. They expressed their liking for each other on the show.

When Sunanda entered the Bigg Boss OTT house, Shamita broke down and enquired about Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra, who was arrested by the Mumbai police for allegedly creating and publishing pornographic content. He was arrested by police on July 19 along with 11 other people. To this Sunanda replied "Shilpa is good, everyone is ok. She misses you a lot and we all are proud of you. She gets her daily updates from me when she is busy with her life. Just be happy and be who you are. Your instincts are so good. We missed a lot and I am not crying. You have to be stronger. I've seen you as a simple girl in the house, there was no airs about you. I am strong, you are strong and we have three strong women in our house."