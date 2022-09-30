Bigg Boss couples who fell in love | Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to Gauahar-Kushal

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@TW_PRIYANKA Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Bigg Boss is a show where people make new relationships. From extremely ugly fights to the love blossoming in every corner, the controversial house has seen it all. Many housemates who have entered the house with a 'single' status have come out with 'in a relationship' status. A few of them are still madly in love with each other, while some of them have parted ways. So, here is a list of actors who found their true love in the show.

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are the most recent couple who fell in love with Bigg Boss. Their cute chemistry, mushy expression and lovely bond made them fans' favourite. Even after the show, the couple is still together and is madly in love.

Image Source : TWITTER/@TW_PRIYANKATejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat entered Bigg Boss OTT as each other's connection. But, later both grew fondness for each other and expressed their love. After the show, they also made many public appearances together. But, recently they called off their relationship.

Image Source : TWITTER/@SOCIALNEWSXYZShamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan fell in love on Bigg Boss 14. For Eijaz, it was love at first sight. But, Pavitra realised her love for him, after she was evicted from the show. She came back to meet him and shared a kiss of love. The couple is still together.

Image Source : TWITTER/@ACCESSBOLLYWOO2Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan

Himanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz

Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana have a filmy love story. As soon as Himahshi entered the Bigg Boss season 13 house, Asim fell in love with her beauty and simplicity. Later, she also realised her love for him and both continued to date each other after the show.

Image Source : TWITTER/@DESICHICFASHIONHimanshi Khurrana and Asim Riaz

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla

Although Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla never accepted their love or relationship on the show or otherwise, they were everyone's favourite SidNaaz. Their fans believe that they were madly in love with each other. According to rumours, the duo were all set to tie the knot in December 2021.

Image Source : TWITTER/@SAKSHISAINI191Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla

Bandgee Karlla and Puneesh Sharma

In Bigg Boss season 11, commoners Bandgee Karlla and Puneesh Sharma’s steamy romance made many headlines. They were even warned by the show’s host Salman Khan about their 'very public' romance, but no one could stop them from hugging and kissing each other on camera. Even now the duo is together.

Image Source : TWITTER/@PUNEESHOFFICIALPuneesh Sharma Bandagee Karlla

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula met each other for the first time on Bigg Boss season 9. From day one, Prince liked Yuvika and even proposed to her with the heart-shaped paratha after a few weeks. Their love blossomed eventually. Currently, the couple is happily married to each other.

Image Source : TWITTER/ @MATCHRIGHTGOYuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Gauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon were seen in Bigg Boss season 7. The duo fell in love with each other during the show and received massive support from the entire nation. It is said that their romance was nothing less than a Bollywood movie. However, after dating for a few years, they called it quits

Image Source : TWITTER/@JIMIMAKVANAGauahar Khan and Kushal Tandon

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty performs yoga on a wheelchair; see how she embraces the routine

Also Read: Dheeraj Dhoopar shares heartwarming picture with baby boy Zayn, wife Vinny Arora reacts

Latest Entertainment News