Dheeraj Dhoopar shares heartwarming picture with baby boy Zayn, wife Vinny Arora reacts

Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora are as thrilled as ever since the birth of their son Zayn on 10th August this year. The couple is embracing parenthood for the first time and living it to the fullest. Earlier, they took to social media and shared an adorable post to announce the good news. They are quite active on social media and regularly update their fans about their lives. A few days back, the new parents announced the name of their baby boy. Now, the daddy cool has shared an absolutely sweet picture with his little munchkin.

On Wednesday, Dheeraj left fans awestruck as he dropped a heartwarming picture with his little bundle of joy. In the picture, he is seen hugging his baby boy, Zayn, while both are lying down on a bed. Sharing the post, he wrote, "My happy place #zayndhoopar."

As soon as he uploaded the picture, fans flocked to the comment section reacting to the picture. A user wrote, "Aww The Cutest Dad & Son Duo." Another user wrote, "Most Cutest Picture on the Internet Today." A third user commented, "God bless u both."

The new mom, Vinny Arora, also took to the comment section and wrote, "My world."

For the unversed, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora tied the knot in 2016 after dating for around 7 years. The couple met on the sets of the show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009, and they hit off instantly.

Dheeraj Dhoopar's work front

Dheeraj is set to appear in a new daily soap titled 'Sherdil Shergill' alongside Surbhi Chandna. The show will premiere on Colors TV on September 26th, from Monday to Friday at 8:30 p.m. Currently, he is capturing the hearts of audiences by showcasing his extraordinary dance talent on the popular dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10.

