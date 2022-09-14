Rashmika Mandanna shares adorable photo with Thalapathy Vijay from 'Varisu' sets

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THALAPATHY__VIJAY Rashmika Mandanna shares an adorable pic with Thalapathy Vijay from the sets of 'Varisu'

The national crush, Rashmika Mandanna treated her fans with an adorable picture from the sets of 'Varisu'. Rashmika took to her Instagram story to share a selfie with Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay. In the selfie, the actress was all smiles as Vijay looked straight into the camera. The duo is coming together for the first time and it is going to be refreshing to see their pairing. The actress simply wrote “Varisu" on her Instagram story.

See the picture here:

Rashmika Mandanna shares an adorable pic with Thalapathy Vijay from the sets of 'Varisu'

Thalapathy Vijay's 'Varisu' has been hitting the headlines often due to its continuous shooting schedules with one of the biggest ensemble casts in recent times. The team has been facing a deluge of leaked videos and photos on shooting spots that have irked it no end. The whole cast and crew were not allowed to carry mobile phones inside the sets but in spite of that, pictures from the set have been leaked on the internet.

Reportedly, Vamshi Paidipally’s directorial is being shot at a swift pace in the city of Hyderabad. The movie also features R Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Shaam, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Yogi Babu, Jayasudha, and Sangeetha Krish in important roles. 'Varisu' is an emotional entertainer, the screenplay of which is written by Vamshi Paidipally. Vijay is also producing the film with Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Meanwhile, Rashmika will also start filming for Pushpa: The Rule soon. Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna was a mega blockbuster at the box office. While Allu Arjun completely owned the film with his power-packed performance, Rashmika’s Srivalli also received immense love from the audience. Rashmika has also stepped her foot in Bollywood sharing the screen with Bollywood's megastar, Amitabh Bachchan. The actress recently launched the trailer of her Bollywood debut, 'Goodbye'.

At the trailer launch of the movie, the actress shared her experience of working with Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa' and 'Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye. She said, “I am living my dream. With Allu Arjun sir, I start Pushpa 2 in a couple of days. But right now, having this trailer out in front of the audience with Bachchan sir, what can I say…".

