Shah Rukh Khan teases son Aryan with THIS throwback photo from Main Hoon Na after Gauri Khan's tweet

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN, ARYAN KHAN Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is making headlines for his recent photoshoot. Many of his followers have been gushing over his dashing look. He also received love from his parents SRK-Gauri Khan and even his younger sister Suhana Khan. While he continues to garner appreciation, Shah Rukh Khan has shared a throwback picture of him from 'Main Hoon Na', comparing his pose with that of Aryan.

Shah Rukh Khan's Tweet

Shah Rukh Khan's son collaborated with a popular sportswear brand for his latest photoshoot and in the images, many are seeing the reflection of his superstar father in him. Sharing Aryan Khan's shoot photos, elated Gauri Khan wrote, "Onwards and upwards... my boy." In the picture, Aryan was seen jumping over a table dressed in a cool athleisure look. Quoting his wife's tweet, Shah Rukh, being the goofy self that he is, shared his picture from an action sequence from 'Main Hoon Na', in which he was jumping over a barrier in a similar manner. He compared himself to Aryan by writing, "Mujh par gaya hai....my boy!"

Aryan's looks from his latest photoshoot

In the first image, Aryan can be seen half seated in a black outfit which he layered with a pink and black jacket. In the next image, the star kid is seen in a white T-shirt, trousers and a checkered shirt. In the third photo, he is seen balancing on his hand. He wore a grey gunji with a yellow jacket and black joggers. It is interesting to see that Aryan, despite being into modeling, is able to pull off poses like a pro. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan suffers ‘big time FOMO’ after Aryan, Suhana & Abram's recent pic. Describe them THIS

As soon as Aryan shared his pictures on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with comments appreciating the young one. Aryan's after SRK pointed out in the comments section how he was wearing his father's T-shirt in the images. The Bollywood superstar commented on his son's pics, "Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way, is that grey t-shirt mine (sic)."

Meanwhile, Aryan, who does not post very often on his Instagram handle, has recently become a little more active on the platform. Last month, he shared pictures with his siblings Suhana and AbRam Khan. With the post, Aryan ended his year-long hiatus on Instagram since he was arrested for the drugs-on-cruise case in October 2021. ALSO READ: Aryan Khan sports dad Shah Rukh Khan's T-shirt for latest photoshoot, looks dashing | PICS

Latest Entertainment News