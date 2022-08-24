Shah Rukh Khan suffers ‘big time FOMO’ after Aryan, Suhana & Abram's recent pic. Describe them THIS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ SUHANA KHAN Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan & Abram

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying commenting on the new pictures shared by his kids, son Aryan Khan and daughter Suhana Khan which also feature their younger brother AbRam. The superstar shares a strong bond of friendship with them and often treats his fans to their adorable photos and videos. Recently, the Khan family caught eyeballs with their banter on social media. After Aryan took the internet by storm by sharing a picture with his siblings, Suhana, on Tuesday, too dropped a photo with her brothers. She captioned the post with three monkey emojis.

Suhana's picture with her brothers has garnered several comments and likes. The sweetest one arrived from her father, Shah Rukh Khan who suffered big time FOMO. Describing them as his "little circus", he commented, "Big time FOMO!" Take a look

SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani too commented on the post. She wrote, "adorable monkeys." ALSO READ: Aryan Khan shares pics with siblings Suhana and AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan has the sweetest reply

In the image, Suhana is seen wearing a denim strapless top that she teamed with denim shorts. While Aryan opted for an olive green T-shirt, a jacket paired with black jeans. And AbRam looked cute in a black hoodie with denim jeans. All of them posed and smiled for the camera.

Aryan shared pics with Suhana and AbRam

Aryan, who maintains a low profile on Instagram, earlier shared some pictures with Suhana and AbRam. While one of the images featured the three siblings together, another one has just Aryan and Abram in the frame. They get playful in the candid moment captured on camera. Aryan captioned his post, "Hat-trick." Again, SRK was among the first ones to comment. Replying to the post, the Bollywood star wrote, "Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW." To this, Aryan said, "I'll send them to you the next time I post. So probably in a few years."

With the post, Aryan ended his year-long hiatus on Instagram since he was arrested for the drugs-on-cruise case in October 2021. ALSO READ: Vijay Deverakonda-Ananya Panday's Liger: Where to Watch, Book Tickets, Review, Box Office, HD download

Suhana Khan all set for Bollywood debut

While, SRK is all set for a comeback after the 2018 release Zero, with three of his movies-- Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki set for 2023 release, all eyes will be on Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut with The Archies. Zoya Akhtar is directing the movie for Netflix and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, are also part of the upcoming movie.

