Aryan Khan shares pics with siblings Suhana and AbRam, Shah Rukh Khan has the sweetest reply

Aryan Khan treated his Instagram followers with some loving family moments. In the images shared by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's eldest son, he was seen posing with his younger siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. The lovely family images featuring the three Khan kids are beyond description. As Aryan's post surfaced on social media, celebrities and fans alike dropped in comments saying how beautiful the family images were looking.

Aryan shares pics with Suhana and AbRam

Aryan, who maintains a low profile on Instagram, shared some pictures with his younger sister Suhana and younger brother AbRam. The images have left the netizens in awe of the three Khan kids. One can see their infectious smile spread positivity. In the image, Aryan wore an olive green T-shirt and jacket. Suhana looked stunning in a denim tube top and shorts and AbRam was dressed in a black hoodie with blue jeans. While one of the images featured the three siblings together, another one has just Aryan and Abram in the frame. They get playful in the candid moment captured on camera. Aryan captioned his post, "Hat-trick (sic)."

SRK and other celebs comment on lovely family pics

After Aryan shared the images of him, Suhana and AbRam on Instagram, SRK was among the first ones to comment. Replying to the post, the Bollywood star wrote, "Why I don’t have these pictures!!!!!! Give them to me NOW (sic)." Sussanne Khan commented, "Lots of love to All of you (sic)." Since Aryan cropped out Suhana in one of the pictures, the upcoming actress did not shy away from pulling her elder brother over it. She commented on Aryan's post, "Thanks for the crop (sic). She also dropped heart emojis in another comment. Aryan's Instagram post has received more than 3 lakh likes on the photo-video sharing app.

Suhana Khan all set for Bollywood debut

While, SRK is all set for a comeback after the 2018 release Zero, with three of his movies-- Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki set for 2023 release, all eyes will be on Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut with The Archies. Zoya Akhtar is directing the movie for Netflix and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Sridevi and Boney Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, are also part of the upcoming movie.

