Aryan Khan sports dad Shah Rukh Khan's T-shirt for latest photoshoot, looks dashing | PICS

Aryan Khan shared some pictures on his Instagram profile recently and many of his followers have been gushing over his dashing look. In the images, Aryan sports a sporty look and while posing shows off his athletic side. The images of the star kid have caught the fancy of the netizens. Shah Rukh Khan's son collaborated with a popular sportswear brand for his latest photoshoot and in the images, many are seeing the reflection of his superstar father in him.

Aryan's looks in his latest photoshoot

In the first image, Aryan can be seen half seated in a black outfit which he layered with a pink and black jacket. In the next image, the star kid is seen in a white T-shirt, trousers and a checkered shirt. In the third photo, he is seen balancing on his hand. He wore a grey gunji with a yellow jacket and black joggers. It is interesting to see that Aryan, despite being into modeling, is able to pull off poses like a pro.

Shah Rukh Khan's reaction to Aryan pics

As soon as Aryan shared his pictures on Instagram, fans flooded the comments section with comments appreciating the young one. Aryan's after SRK pointed out in the comments section how he was wearing his father's T-shirt in the images. The Bollywood superstar commented on his son's pics, "Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way, is that grey t-shirt mine (sic)." Gauri Khan reacted by saying, "My boy love love love (sic)." Aryan's sister Suhana Khan also dropped in emojis, expressing her excitement.

Aryan Khan shares pics with his siblings

Aryan Khan had earlier shared some pictures with his siblings Suhana and AbRam that had gone viral. The family pics had netizens gushing over them. The images had left the netizens in awe of the three Khan kids. One could see their infectious smiles spread positivity. In the image, Aryan wore an olive green T-shirt and jacket. Suhana looked stunning in a denim tube top and shorts and AbRam was dressed in a black hoodie with blue jeans. While one of the images featured the three siblings together, another one has just Aryan and Abram in the frame. They get playful in the candid moment captured on camera. Aryan captioned his post, "Hat-trick (sic)."

