Did Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar welcome a baby girl? Actress clears air

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Akhtar have been married for six years now. The couple who tied the knot on March 3, 2016 was rumoured to have embraced parenthood. Social media was abuzz with rumours that Urmila and Mohsin have become parents for the first time as they welcomed a baby girl. It all started after Mohsin shared a picture with a little baby girl on his Instagram. In the viral photo, a baby girl can be seen sitting on Mohsin's lap as they both pose for the picture. What caught everyone's attention was the caption of the picture. After netizens bombarded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the couple on becoming parents, Mohsin edited the post and specified that the little girl in the pictures was his niece.

He wrote, " Wow, little princess, your reign over the kingdom of my dear heart has reached a full year and it’s been exciting. Happiest 1st Birthday my little princess Aira. My gorgeous niece Aira."

Putting an end to all speculations, Urmila Matondkar also told ETimes, "Aira is my niece". Mohsin also cleared the air and shared, "Aira is my brother's daughter. I started getting messages so I corrected the caption on my post."

For the unversed, it is said that Urmila and Mohsin first met at the wedding of Manish Malhotra's niece Riddhi and hit it off pretty well. The duo dated each other for about a year before tying the knot on March 3, in 2016. Though Mohsin is 10 years younger than the actress but their love and admiration for each other has proved that age is just a number and it hardly matters for them.

