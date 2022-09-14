Ayushmann Khurrana calls Huma 'Chumma Qureshi' for THIS reason | Find out

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AYUSHMANNK, IAMHUMAQ Ayushmann Khurrana calls Huma 'Chumma Qureshi'

Ayushmann Khurrana has given his co-star and friend, Huma Qureshi, an interesting nickname and calls her "Chumma Qureshi". After the actor gave her this unique name, many friends and fans refer to her by this name. The actress recently revealed the reason behind the unique moniker.

Huma recently graced the popular comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. While the episode is about to air, a fun interaction from the shoot is doing the rounds on the internet. During a conversation with Kapil Sharma, when he teased her by saying that many people called her Chumma Qureshi and asked her how she got this name, the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress revealed the entire story behind it.

Huma also told him about her friendship with Ayushmann and how, during a media interaction, he gave her this name. She said, "Ayushmann and I did a music video together, and ever since then we became really good friends. So during that time, I used to call him Ayush-Man which sounds similar to Super-man. And in one of the media interactions, he jokingly called me Chumma Qureshi which still cracks me up."

Huma is coming as a special guest on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' along with the cast of 'Maharani Season 2' including Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Pramod Pathak, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and Anuja Sathe.

'The Kapil Sharma Show' is back with its new season and has begun with a bang on September 10th. The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ayushmann will be next seen in an action film titled 'An Action Hero' alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. The film went on floors in January 2022 with its London schedule. The actor has also signed a film alongside Ananya Panday. Reportedly, Ananya and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in 'Dream Girl 2'.

'Dream Girl' Part-1 was released in 2019 and it was helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa. It starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. The film revolves around a male actor who plays female roles in local drama, and the situation turns dramatic after the man, Ayushmann, takes up a job at a "hotline" and men start liking the voice. He also has 'Doctor G' in his kitty.

