Madhuri Dixit's new look from Maja Ma reminds fans of Aaja Nachle, film to release on October 6

Follow us on Image Source : AMAZON PRIME VIDEO Madhuri Dixit

After 'The Fame Game,' Madhuri Dixit is back to OTT! The Bollywood superstar's starrer 'Maja Ma' is set to premiere on October 6 on Prime Video, the streamer announced Wednesday. The first look of Madhuri from the film was unveiled on September 14. The poster reminded fans of her Aaja Nachle avatar. Directed by Anand Tiwari of “Bandish Bandits” fame and written by Sumit Batheja, the upcoming family entertainer is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding.

Warm and funny, this light-hearted yet thought-provoking drama with unexpected twists and turns, features Dixit Nene in the lead, in a never-seen-before role. In the poster, Madhuri looked beautiful in a lehenga choli set which she paired with traditional jewellery. The image had Madhuri strike a pose with one hand up, that had dancers in the backdrop.

Sharing the first look poster, Amazon Prime Video's Twitter handle said, "The dancing diva is back and how! blessing your screens to do away with your mid-week blues - now we're feeling Maja Ma watch #MajaMaOnPrime, Oct 6 (sic)."

Talking about the film, filmmaker Anand Tiwari said he is delighted to see Indian content reaching out to worldwide audiences. "I believe that the audience today is looking for content that is fresh, varied, and modern in its approach, yet keeps the humble storytelling at heart. Audiences are open to new genres and new experiences and ‘Maja Ma’ does all that and more,” the filmmaker said. adding, "I am delighted to have ‘Maja Ma’ premiere on Prime Video. It is truly fulfilling to witness Indian content reach worldwide audiences." ALSO READ: Darlings, Delhi Crime to Mai: Celebrate 'Hindi Diwas' by watching your favourite Hindi films, series

The film is produced by Leo Media Collective and Amritpal Singh Bindra.

Bindra said he is excited about his second collaboration, “Maja Ma” with Prime Video after the success of “Bandish Bandits” (2020). The upcoming film also stars Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, Srishti Shrivastava, Rajit Kapur, Sheeba Chaddha, Simone Singh, Malhar Thakar and Ninad Kamat. ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan teases son Aryan with THIS throwback photo from Main Hoon Na after Gauri Khan's tweet

Latest Web Series News