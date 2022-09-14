Wednesday, September 14, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Shah Rukh Khan cheers loud for wife Gauri Khan as she turns host for a show | Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan cheers loud for wife Gauri Khan as she turns host for a show | Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan's wife will be taking hosting duties for her new show. The Bollywood superstar shared details about it on his Instagram account and gave her a loud cheer. Watch it here.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: September 14, 2022 13:33 IST
Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/SHAH RUKH KHAN Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan is all set to turn host for a show titled Dream Homes With Gauri Khan. The show was announced by SRK on his verified Instagram account. The Bollywood superstar shared a promo video of the same. In the video, Gauri is heard saying, "The thing they don't tell you about being a designer is that it's not a job it's a lifestyle. Welcome to Mirchi presents Kurl On Dream Homes with Gauri Khan."

Gauri also shares the names of the guests that would be coming to her show. These names are -- Katrina Kaif, Malaika Arora, Farah Khan, Kabir Khan, Manish Malhotra, and more's houses. Her guests share what they are looking for in their houses. While Farah requests aesthetics in her room, Malaika said she wants to surprise her son with all clutter gone.

But the loudest cheers came from SRK. Sharing the video, he wrote, "@gaurikhan looking forward to seeing you host. #DreamHomesWithGauriKhan !coming soon on @mirchiplus App & Youtube Channel from 16th September 2022."

With more than 15 years of experience, Gauri Khan has a star-studded client list. Earlier, when Gauri was asked of all the places she has designed, which is the most distinct and why. She said, "It's the Red Chillies Entertainment office that has been recently revamped. It doesn't look like an office, it's more like a comfortable zone. The open space, the lounge area and the furniture give the space a warm and relaxed vibe."

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan, on the work front, SRK has three huge releases in the pipeline -- 'Pathan', where he will play a spy. The film is produced by YRF and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, it's a part of the YRF spy universe where Salman Khan will also be making a cameo appearance.

There's also 'Jawan', helmed by Tamil director Atlee, and Rajkumar Hirani's 'Dunki', where SRK will be sharing the screen with Taapsee Pannu, who is awaiting the release of Anurag Kashyap's 'Dobaaraa' featuring her.

Related Stories
Bollywood actors who are vocal about pay disparity: Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan and others

Bollywood actors who are vocal about pay disparity: Deepika Padukone to Shah Rukh Khan and others

After Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan congratulates Trinbago Knight Riders woman squad for winning big at WCPL

After Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan congratulates Trinbago Knight Riders woman squad for winning big at WCPL

Gauri Khan picks her favorite episodes of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2, calls it 'fun shoot'

Gauri Khan picks her favorite episodes of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives 2, calls it 'fun shoot'

Aryan Khan sports dad Shah Rukh Khan's T-shirt for latest photoshoot, looks dashing | PICS

Aryan Khan sports dad Shah Rukh Khan's T-shirt for latest photoshoot, looks dashing | PICS

Shah Rukh Khan teases son Aryan with THIS throwback photo from Main Hoon Na after Gauri Khan's tweet

Shah Rukh Khan teases son Aryan with THIS throwback photo from Main Hoon Na after Gauri Khan's tweet

Aryan Khan responds to Shah Rukh Khan's 'that t-shirt is mine' remark with equal wit and humour

Aryan Khan responds to Shah Rukh Khan's 'that t-shirt is mine' remark with equal wit and humour

Don't miss these:

Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra's 'Thank God' lands in legal trouble, case filed in UP against the film

Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Neetu Kapoor to have 'all girls' celebration with Kareena-Karisma & more?

Inside Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday celebration: Actor cuts cake with wife Tahira Kashyap, see pic

Latest Entertainment News

Top News

Latest News