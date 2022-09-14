Inside Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday celebration: Actor cuts cake with wife Tahira Kashyap, see pic

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APARSHAKTI KHUARAN Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap

Inside Ayushmann Khurrana's birthday celebration: Ayushmann Khurrana is a year older today. The actor, who is known for his unconventional film choices had an intimate celebration at home with his wife Tahira Kashyap. Thanks to his sibling Aparshakti Khurana, we have a picture of this midnight party.

In the photo, birthday boy Ayushmann is seen wearing a black sleeveless t-shirt with messy hair. Tahira, on the other hand, sports a pink shirt. the couple looks adorable as they stand together in front of a birthday cake. Sharing the photo, Aparshakti tagged Ayushmann and Tahira and wrote, "Happy Baddayy Ayush Bhaiya," followed by a heart emoji. Take a look:

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/APARSHAKTI KHUARANAyushmann Khurrana celebrates birthday with Tahira Kashyap

Meanwhile, Ayushmann will be next seen in an action film titled 'An Action Hero' alongside Jaideep Ahlawat, which is all set to hit the theatres on December 2, 2022. The film went on floors in January 2022 with its London schedule.

Apparently, the actor has also signed a film alongside Ananya Panday. If reports are to be believed, Ananya and Ayushmann will be seen sharing screen space in 'Dream Girl 2'. Helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, 'Dream Girl' was released in 2019. It starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead roles. The film revolves around a male actor who plays female roles in local drama, and the situation turns dramatic after the man, Ayushmann, takes up a job at a "hotline" and men start liking the voice.

He also has 'Doctor G' in the pipeline. Ayushmann is portraying the role of a gynaecologist in this campus comedy drama, alongside Rakul Preet and Shefali Shah.

Speaking about his upcoming films, Ayushmann had earlier said, "I hope to have an incredibly exciting year in cinema because I have really diverse films releasing in 2022. I have always looked to handpick projects that are out of the ordinary and I'm confident that I'm bringing the best of content that I could find for audiences to watch and enjoy on the big screen."

