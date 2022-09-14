Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Neetu Kapoor to have 'all girls' celebration with Kareena-Karisma & more guests?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt with Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt's baby shower: Bollywood couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are a;ll set to welcome their first child together. The couple recently had their babymoon and now they are reportedly planning to have an intimate function for Alia. The actress' mom Soni Razdan and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor are reported to host a baby shower for Alia. Their guest list is said to have only girls.

From Alia's sibling, Shaheen Bhatt to Ranbir's cousins Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor are said to join the family for 'all girls' baby shower. Apart from them, Alia's close friends Akansha Ranjan and Anushka Ranjan and family inmates Navya Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Aarti Shetty & Alia Bhatt's girl gang are also expected to be a part of it.

As we wait for an official announcement from the family, take a look at Alia's gorgeous photos flaunting her growing baby bump:

Alia and Ranbir got married on April 14 after dating for almost five years. The two exchanged vows in an extremely private wedding ceremony in front of roughly fifty guests. In June, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced they are expecting their first bundle of joy.

Alia took to Instagram to share the good news with her fans and friend. She shared a picture, where the actress is seen getting her sonography done while her husband Ranbir is seen looking at the baby on the screen. She captioned the image: "Our baby .Coming soon."

Meanwhile, speculations around Alia and Ranbir's baby have been on the rise ever since the couple announced their pregnancy. During a recent interview with a media portal, Ranbir was asked to share two truths and a lie. He responded by saying, "I am having twins, I am going to be part of a very big mythological film, I am taking a long break from work."

Later, when he was asked about rumours of having twins during a press conference, he replied: "Don't create controversy. They asked me to state three things: two truths and a lie. Now I can't reveal what is the truth, and what is the lie."

Don't miss these:

Aryan Khan responds to Shah Rukh Khan's 'that t-shirt is mine' remark with equal wit and humour

Ranbir winks as Ananya Panday calls him 'new best friend'; what are these Bollywood celebs up to?

BTS Suga's childhood photos will make you say Min Yoongi was a born K-pop star

Latest Entertainment News