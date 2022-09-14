Shilpa Shetty performs yoga on a wheelchair; see how she embraces the routine

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@THESHILPASHETTY Shilpa Shetty performs yoga on a wheelchair

It seems nothing can stop Shilpa Shetty from keeping herself fit. The gorgeous actress may be wheelchair-bound after her leg injury, but that has not stopped her from performing certain yoga asanas and staying fit. “Yoga se hi hoga” is the mantra that Shilpa Shetty swears by. She believes in focusing her dedication and hard work on her yoga routine on a daily basis. The actress keeps inspiring her fans by posting fitness videos on her social media handle.

In a recent video, Shilpa while sitting on her chair claims that one has to change their attitude towards a problem if they are keen on finding a solution. Pointing towards her legs, she asks, “What do you think is the solution to this problem?” and then swiftly declares, “Yoga!”. She captioned the video as, “Why should an injury stop me from enjoying my routine? And so I decided that I won’t give it that power,”. She performed Tiryaka Tadasana and Gomukhasana while sitting in a wheelchair.

In the caption of her Instagram post, she also listed the benefits of the yoga asanas that she performed. “Today’s yoga session included the very simple and easy posture: Tiryaka Tadasana (Swaying Palm Tree Pose). It stimulates bowel movements, provides a nice stretch sideways, and gives a good stretch to the oblique muscles, improving the flexibility of the spine,”.This was followed by the Gomukhasana (Cow Face Pose). "It not only improves body posture but also stretches the shoulders and triceps. Moreover, it helps open up the chest and lungs. It’s also helpful if you have a frozen shoulder,”.

The 47-year-old actress recently suffered injuries on the sets of one of her upcoming projects. The actor announced the injury on her Instagram profile with a picture of herself in a wheelchair and her injured leg resting on a platform. With the picture, she also mentioned, "They said, Roll camera action - “break a leg!” I took it literally. Out of action for 6 weeks, but I’ll be back soon stronger and better. Till then, dua mein yaad rakhiyega, Prayers always work".

