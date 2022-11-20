Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan exposes Priyanka Chahar, Nimrit Kaur's game; calls them out on Weekend Ka Vaar

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16: Salman Khan is in no mood to take anybody's tantrum. In the last episode, he slammed Shalin Bhanot for blaming Tina Dutta and encouraging Sumbul Touqeer despite knowing his feeling. In today's Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the Bollywood superstar will be exposing Priyanka Chahar & Nimrit Kaur's game plan. In the promo videos, the actor is seen taking the case of the two actresses and reprimanding them for their behaviour.

Salman blasts Priyanka Chahar for instigating fights

In the promo video, Salman is seen blasting actress Priyanka Chahar for instigating fights inside Bigg Boss 16. The host tells the actress that instead of calming down the contestants when the housemates were fighting, she made the situation worse. When Priyanka tries to put forth her point, he tells her to rest her vocal cords. He also warns her that she'd be the next Archana of the house if she doesn't mend her ways.

Nimrit Kaur breaks down after Salman's question

Trying to guide Nimrit in the game, Salman asks housemates for a show of hands those who are in favour that the actress hasn't been able to make a mark in the show. In the video, Priyanka and Ankit Gupta are seen raising their hands. As the camera pans out to Nimrit, the actress shares that there are some things in the past that she hasn't been able to resolve yet and it is affecting her game. Salman advises her to move on, leave the past and concentrate on the future.

Salman blasts Shalin for his behaviour towards Tina and Sumbul

Meanwhile, in the latest weekend episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', host Salman Khan was seen losing his cool on Shalin Bhanot for encouraging Sumbul Touqeer, despite knowing that she has a crush on him. In the episode, Salman was resolving the fight between Tina Datta, MC Stan, Shiv Thakare, and Shalin. Salman then asked about Sumbul for her involvement in the fight between Shalin and MC Stan. He tells her that she is obsessed with Shalin and everyone in the house agreed with the 'Dabangg' star.

The superstar slammed Shalin for encouraging Sumbul despite knowing that she is having a crush on him. Shalin said that he is not a Casanova and that he is not attracted to her. Shalin also said that Sumbul is 20 years younger to him. While explaining herself, Sumbul breaks down. She requests Salman to let her leave the house as she cannot handle the accusations anymore.

Latest Entertainment News