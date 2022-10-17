Monday, October 17, 2022
     
Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: Sumbul Touqeer takes compatibility test of Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: Sumbul turns into a matchmaker for Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma and plays a compatibility test with the two. It will be interesting to know if the 'love test' brings the two closer. Keep yourself hooked to this space for more updates. 

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: October 17, 2022 22:42 IST
Bigg Boss 16 LIVE
Image Source : TWITTER/@COLORSTV Bigg Boss 16 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: In today's episode, Sumbul Touqeer plays a fun game with Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma. She asks Gautam and Soundarya to answer her questions simultaneously in order to validate their equation. She then quizzes, "What do you prefer—tea or coffee, movies in theatres or at home, dogs or cats, ice cream or milkshakes, lovebirds or parrots, gold or platinum, black or white colour?" When Gautam and Sondarya simultaneously respond with the exact same responses, 'the matchmaker' and Abdu can be seen teasing the two. As he asks Sumbul whether her compatibility test is complete, Gautam appears to be blushing. He also asks Sumbul if he passed the test. It will be interesting to know if the 'love test' will bring the two closer. Keep yourself hooked to this space for more updates. 

 

Live updates :Bigg Boss 16 LIVE

  • Oct 17, 2022 10:40 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shiv assigns duties to housemates

    Shiv takes on the role of the new captain in the house, assigns chores, and instructs housemates to wash their own plates after meals.

  • Oct 17, 2022 10:37 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Sumbul feels bad for herself

    Sumbul feels bad for believing Shalin and Tina were his best friends in the house. She tried to talk to Shalin and implored him to admit his mistake, but he dismissed her.

  • Oct 17, 2022 10:33 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana takes a stand for Priyanka

    Archana stands up for Priyanka and accuses Gautam of his unfair and selfish decision to assist Shiva to win the captaincy task.

  • Oct 17, 2022 10:31 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Priyanka lock horns with Gautam

    Priyanka gets into a quarrel with Gautam and accuses him of being unfair during the captaincy task.

  • Oct 17, 2022 10:30 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shiv becomes the new captain

    Shiv takes over as captain after Priyanka gets disqualified by Gautam and he stops the task before the buzzer.

  • Oct 17, 2022 10:28 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Gautam disqualifies Priyanka

    Gautam disqualifies Priyanka from the captaincy task because she performs it while closing the main area door.

  • Oct 17, 2022 10:25 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana says Tina is playing woman card

    Archana claims Tina is using the woman card as she tells Ankit he can't push her during the captaincy tussel since he was trying to break Shiv' blocks.

  • Oct 17, 2022 10:18 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Housemates support their favourite candidates

    The housemates argue and go to all lengths to support Shiv and Priyanka for captaincy.

  • Oct 17, 2022 10:15 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Shiv and Priyanka fight for captaincy

    Bigg Boss assigns Gautam as task captain while Shiv and Priyanka compete for captaincy.

  • Oct 17, 2022 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Housemates nominate Shiv and Priyanka for captaincy

    Bigg Boss removes Gautam as captain, and the Housemates nominate Shiv and Priyanka for the position.

