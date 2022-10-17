Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: Sumbul Touqeer takes compatibility test of Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@COLORSTV Bigg Boss 16 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16 LIVE: In today's episode, Sumbul Touqeer plays a fun game with Gautam Singh Vig and Soundarya Sharma. She asks Gautam and Soundarya to answer her questions simultaneously in order to validate their equation. She then quizzes, "What do you prefer—tea or coffee, movies in theatres or at home, dogs or cats, ice cream or milkshakes, lovebirds or parrots, gold or platinum, black or white colour?" When Gautam and Sondarya simultaneously respond with the exact same responses, 'the matchmaker' and Abdu can be seen teasing the two. As he asks Sumbul whether her compatibility test is complete, Gautam appears to be blushing. He also asks Sumbul if he passed the test. It will be interesting to know if the 'love test' will bring the two closer. Keep yourself hooked to this space for more updates.

