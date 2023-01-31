Bigg Boss 16, Jan 31 LIVE: Nominations in the 'hands' of clock; Sumbul turns on silent mode

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, Jan 31 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 31 LIVE: In today's episode, the contestants indulge in a special nomination task. The level of nominations becomes more difficult as the finale approaches. The designer and celebrity stylist Ken Ferns enters the house and plays an important role in the task. He talks to contestants while they mentally count down to nine minutes. The housemates who are closest to the actual nine minutes win the task and are safe from elimination. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sumbul ignores Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan and switches to silent mode. Her attitude did not sit well with the mandali. Now, it will be interesting to see who gets nominated for this week. Keep an eye on this space for live updates.

Latest Entertainment News