Tuesday, January 31, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Tv
  5. Bigg Boss 16, Jan 31 LIVE: Nominations in the 'hands' of clock; Sumbul turns on silent mode

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 31 LIVE: Nominations in the 'hands' of clock; Sumbul turns on silent mode

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 31 LIVE: In today's episode, the contestants indulge in a special nomination task. Designer and celebrity stylist Ken Ferns enters the house and plays an important role.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: January 31, 2023 23:02 IST
Bigg Boss 16, Jan 31 LIVE
Image Source : INDIA TV Bigg Boss 16, Jan 31 LIVE

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 31 LIVE: In today's episode, the contestants indulge in a special nomination task. The level of nominations becomes more difficult as the finale approaches. The designer and celebrity stylist Ken Ferns enters the house and plays an important role in the task. He talks to contestants while they mentally count down to nine minutes. The housemates who are closest to the actual nine minutes win the task and are safe from elimination. Meanwhile, on the other hand, Sumbul ignores Shiv, Nimrit and MC Stan and switches to silent mode. Her attitude did not sit well with the mandali. Now, it will be interesting to see who gets nominated for this week. Keep an eye on this space for live updates. 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 16, Jan 31 HIGHLIGHTS

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Jan 31, 2023 11:01 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Mandali is disappointed with Sumbul

    Mandali feels annoyed by Sumbul's lack of response. They make an effort to persuade her, but she ignores them.

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:58 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Sumbul switches to silent mode

    Sumbul goes into silent mode after being nominated because she took the longest to complete the task and was ultimately responsible for their team's defeat.

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:57 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana, Priyanka, Shalin reach finals

    Shalin, Priyanka, and Archana make it to the final week. Archana is overjoyed and screams with excitement in the garden area.

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:51 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Nomination task ends

    Shiv, MC Stan and Sumbul are nominated for the week. 

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:41 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Ken Ferns appreciates Priyanka

    Ken Ferns commends Priyanka and informs her that she has improved on the show and most importantly, in her fashion game.

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:32 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Contestants meet Ken Ferns

    As the nomination task proceeds, contestants meet Ken Ferns one by one and make every effort to keep track of the crucial 9 minutes.

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:11 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Archana meets Ken Ferns

    When Archana meets Ken Ferns, the fashion designer displays comments from her fans.

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:07 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Ken Ferns enters the house

    Designer and celebrity stylist Ken Ferns enters the house to talk to contestants during the nomination task. 

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:06 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    Nomination based on '9 minutes'

    Members of each team will proceed to the activity area one by one, and contestants will time themselves for 9 minutes. The team that is close to 27 minutes will be spared from nomination. 

  • Jan 31, 2023 10:03 PM (IST) Posted by Akshat Sundrani

    BB announces nominations

    BB announces nominations between teams. The teams will be chosen by the housemates themselves. Nimrit is saved from the nomination because she holds the ticket to the finale.

Click here to watch Budget 2023 Special Coverage on India TV
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Tv Section

Top News

Related Tv News

Latest News