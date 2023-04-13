Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/OFFICIALACCOUNTS Bigg Boss 16 fame Shiv Thakare, Archana Gautam set for fierce competition on 'Entertainment Ki Raat-Houseful'

Shiv Thakare and Archana Gautam will fight against one other in the first episode of the upcoming reality show Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull, which will premiere on Colors TV on April 15 at 10 p.m.

Shiv Thakare opened up about the show and said that he is thrilled to be a part of Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull with mischievous Archana Gautam and to take on difficult tasks." "I'm confident that the show's unique concept will provide viewers with hours of entertainment," Shiv added.

On the other hand, Archana expressed her views about joining the cast and said that she is grateful for all the love the audience showered on her during Bigg Boss 16 and even after it ended. She added that her and Shiv’s presence as guests on Entertainment Ki Raat is going to be no different and mentioned that they will go out of the way to make the debut episode memorable.

Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull Premiere

Bigg Boss contestants Arjun Bijlani and Sumbul Touqeer Khan will also feature in the first episode of Entertainment Ki Raat - Housefull along with Rubina Dilaik, adding to the drama.

Punit Pathak and Haarsh Limbachiyaa will play two brothers battling for their grandmother's wealth on the show, according to the producers. They will be determined to prove their value and will do all possible to bring out the worst in their visitors through a series of hard games, pranks, and punishments.

