Bigg Boss 16: Are Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar dating? Udaariyan actor confesses | Video

Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary are one of the most loved tele-couples. The actors who are seen together in Udaariyan are known for impeccable chemistry on screen. This often led people to speculate if they are dating in real life too. While the actors have dodged the questions about their relationship, the two were confronted about the same during Bigg Boss 16 premiere night.

When Salman Khan asked them, if the actors are dating each other, the two maintained that they were just friends. Teasing them, Salman repeated dialogue from his film, Main Pyaar Kiya. He said, "Ek ladka aur ladki kabhi dost nahi hote (a boy and a girl can never be friends)."

As the two entered BB16 house together, their housemates had the same questions. Ankit was asked about his and Priyanka's relationship status. Clarifying their stance to Gautam Vig and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit shared that they are friends and nothing more is going to happen between them. He added that because Priyanka is looking for a future and he is not at the moment, they are not on the same page.

"We are chill until we are fine. But if some fight happens between us, by some mistake, then you will find out," he said. Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss has started playing his game and he gave prank calls to the contestants and also gave them certain specific tasks to perform.

Like he called the contestant and actor Shalin Bhanot as Aamir Khan and asked him to take a dip in the pool and he jumped thrice. While Gautam Vig received a prank call in the name of Hritik Roshan and asked him to go shirtless and show his body and do his signature step from the movie 'Kaho Na Pyar Hai' in each of the bedrooms.

While Sonu Nigam's prank call was picked by Tina and she was asked to sing the song 'Dil Deewana Bin Sajna Ke' from 'Maine Pyar Kiya' starring Salman Khan and Bhagyashree. And the last call in the voice of Pankaj Tripathi was for Archana and he asked her to go and write 'Bekaar' on the forehead of a person whom she feels is useless and she took a lipstick and rushed towards Nimrit and told her that she was given the task to write 'Bekaar' on her forehead.

But Nimrit didn't allow Archana to touch her but she did the task anyway. Nimrit was upset with this and told her that many of the housemates didn't like the tea she prepared but still she didn't tell Archana as she never wanted to hurt her but she took no time in hurting her sentiments.

'Bigg Boss 16' airs on Colors.

