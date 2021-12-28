Follow us on Image Source : COLORS TV Bigg Boss 15: Rashami Desai instigates Umar Riaz, fight erupts between him & Karan Kundrra

In search for the second finalist of this season, Bigg Boss announced a new exciting task for the housemates called 'BB Gift Shop'. In the given task, the group of daawedaars which included Pratik, Devoleena, Nishant and Shamita had to carry gift boxes wrapped by other nominated contestants (Karan, Tejasswi, Abhijit, Umar, Rashami) and one of them was selected as 'shopkeeper' who had the right to accept or reject the gift boxes. However, the nominated contestants conspire to let no daawedaar win this task, and ‘shopkeeper’ Abhijit ends up rejecting Devoleena’s stamped boxes in the first round.

During the nominations, Umar blamed Karan for Rashami Desai’s nomination. He was seen expressing his disappointment over the latter’s incompetent efforts to convince his girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash to take her vote. Rashami talks about Karan to Umar and says, "KK ki jitni madad tumne ki hai, maine hardly dekha hai ki usne tumahri ki hai." Umar looks convinced and said, "Apne hi kaat rahe hain." To this, Rashami is seen saying, “Apne nahi hai wo.” Following this, Umar is also seen getting into a fight with Karan.

The failed result of this task infuriates Bigg Boss, who then announces that in the next task, they will be fighting for their very survival as a consequence of their actions. This announcement sends chills down everybody's spines, and Devoleena gets furious at Abhijit. She pounces at him with a barrage of verbal attacks and blames him for getting the task cancelled. Abhijit angrily retorts, "Kya karegi? Maaregi mujhe?" She starts throwing abuses and insults right on his face; and in a fit of rage, Abhijit smashes a glass into pieces.

The episode was also packed with fun and laughter, as Rakhi Sawant goes on a hunt to find her food items that have been missing. She goes through Abhijit’s stuff, and lo and behold! She finds her food there and goes berserk. Abhijit starts playing all innocent as he claims somebody has framed him by putting all those items without his knowledge. Rakhi chases him to teach him a lesson, while everyone else has a hearty laugh.